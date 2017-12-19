Ayesha Curry’s Show Cancelled After One Of The Cast Members Is Accused Of Sexual Assault

KYSDC.Com

Ayesha Curry had a show on ABC called the “The Great American Baking Show.” The show would allow amateur bakers to compete against others in several rounds. They would have to impress several judges with their dessert to not get eliminated.

According to MadameNoire, after only one episode the show had been cancelled. Allegedly judge Johnny Iuzzini has been accused of sexual misconduct and created an uncomfortable environment. Four different women thus far have claimed that the pastry chef between 2009 and 2011 did this. They recently shared their stories on Mic.

ABC released a statement saying, “In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of ‘The Great American Baking Show’ episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct.” Ayesha Curry hasn’t spoke out about what happened, but hopefully other great things are happening for her.

