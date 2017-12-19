Terry Crews, Donald Glover, And Stephen Colbert: Ad Age Releases Their ‘Creativity 50’ List For 2017

Global Grind

Every year, Ad Age released a list titled The Creativity 50, in which they pay tribute to the most one-of-a-kind entertainers in the industry. They describe their list as follows: “Our annual survey of the year’s most influential creative figures is testament to how turbulent times can be a powerful muse. Among the honorees are entertainers who delivered catharsis, a chef who feeds hurricane victims and the creative team whose idea became a symbol of female empowerment. We hope they inspire you to create abundantly in the year to come.”

For 2017, people on the list include Rihanna, Terry Crews, Cardi B, Stephen Colbert, Jordan Peele, Kehinde Wiley, Melissa McCarthy, Donald Glover, and many many more. As aforementioned, Terry Crews tops the list–but not only that, he also designed the cover of the issue. Many probably weren’t aware that the already super successful actor and former NFL player is also a talented graphic artist, but he showcases his said hidden talent with his rendition of Mount Rushmore.

One of my favorite things about the @adage Creativity 50 issue? The cover was illustrated by none other than @terrycrews himself. pic.twitter.com/N2UA1jNxIx — brian braiker (@slarkpope) December 18, 2017

The list is an eclectic gathering of people who all exemplify a wide array of talents. Streetwear brand giants like Lev Tanju, the founder of Palace, join more seasoned creators like Supreme’s founder James Jebbia. There are directors, actors, musicians, book publishers, showrunners, chefs and everyone in between. Though there are a good number of people already in the spotlight highlighted by the list, it’s also refreshing to see those behind the scenes be honored for their contributions.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: