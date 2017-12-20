New Court Document Claims That Tiffany Haddish’s Ex Husband Abused Her

While Tiffany Haddish’s ex-husband swears he never hit her, newly recovered police filings support the actress’ claims. Remember, in her new book The Last Black Unicorn, the Girls Trip star said her ex was so physical with her that he once caused her to miscarry.
According to a restraining order obtained by Radar Online, Haddish wrote that then-husband William Stewart attacked her in July 2010 in Montreal, where she was performing with fellow comedians.
“We were in Montreal, Canada, when he choked me in the stairway of the hotel. I ran away from him. I ran because he was trying to make me stay in the room. But I wanted to stay in the lobby and talk to my fellow comedians,” she wrote.
When she was asked if any weapons were used in this incident, Haddish referred to Stewart’s “very strong hands.” She described bruises on her neck from the altercation and said “he ran after me and took me down to the ground,” she claimed. ” I got free and then he got me again. I could not get out or yell for help because he was sitting on me.”.
Haddish also described another domestic violence dispute that occurred in June 2011 where she endured a “black eye, bruised neck, elbow, and back.”
“He body slammed me and choked me — threw me up against a wall,” Haddish claimed.
Cops were called during the incident.
As we previously reported, in her memoir, she recalled a similar situation when Stewart became livid after seeing her speak with fellow comic Tom Green at a comedy festival.
“He grabbed me by the collar, he was like, ‘It’s time to go to the room now,’ in front of everybody,” she wrote.
“Just snatched me by my shirt, and pulled me to the elevator and threw me in it…once we got to our hotel room, he was so quick. He snatched me by the neck and slammed me into the wall.”
Haddish also wrote that this abuse happened often and one night, sadly it led to a miscarriage.
She wrote that after the beating, she ran to a police station that appeared to be closed. She then called 911 and told the operator, “Ya’ll need to lock me up, because I’m about to kill my husband.”
Police came outside to see a bloody and bruised Haddish, who was then taken to the hospital while cops went to their shared home and arrested her husband. The next day, she had a miscarriage, saying she had no idea that she was even pregnant.
Earlier this week, Stewart took to social media to deny that he ever hit Haddish.
#PressPlay: #TiffanyHaddish's memoir #TheLastBlackUnicorn was released last week but there seems to be some discrepancies over what’s true and what was fabricated in the book. Tiffany recently went live and admitted some things may have gotten tweaked during the editing process. This came after multiple sources reported some of the shocking details shared in the book, including an alleged abusive relationship with her ex-husband who she divorced and married twice. __________________________________________ "He grabbed me by the collar, he was like, 'It's time to go to the room now,' in front of everybody," she wrote. "Just snatched me by my shirt, and pulled me to the elevator and threw me in it…once we got to our hotel room, he was so quick. He snatched me by the neck and slammed me into the wall." __________________________________________ She said things got so bad between them that at one point it led to an arrest and miscarriage. Now, Tiffany’s ex-husband is speaking out against the allegations, saying he loves Tiff until his last breath and he never put his hands on her. #Roomies, take a look and tell us your thoughts.
That, and even Haddish admitted to embellishing a little in her book.
“I ain’t gon’ lie. Some stuff in the book is a little bit—I was like, ‘What?’” said Haddish. “I don’t know if when they edit, maybe they tweak things a little. So, then, in the audiobook, I’m like, ‘No, this is what it is.’”
Either way, this restraining order don’ lie.
BEAUTIES: What do you think about Haddish’s claims of abuse?
