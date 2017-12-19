Rihanna Robs The MET Gala In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer

The first visuals for Ocean’s 8 are here and our girl Rihanna is stealing the show. Literally. Ri Ri and her crew of professional thieves set their eyes on the blinged out neck of the fabulous and fictitious Daphne Kruger, played by Anne Hathaway.

Sandra Bullock stars as Danny Ocean’s (George Clooney) estranged sister in the all-female led sequel.

Our girl Rihanna owns the MET Gala and never has to rob it, but it’s fun to see her in such a bad a** role. Not to mention the ensemble cast is full of dope women.

Ocean’s 8 hits theaters June 8, 2018.

