New England Patriots Owner Gives His Thoughts On Diddy Owning The Carolina Panthers [VIDEO]

Earlier this week Carolina Panthers owner, Jerry Richardson announced that the team would be up for sale. The NFL is supposed to be investigating him after allegations about him came up. A couple hours later Diddy as well as Colin Kaepernick talked about buying the team.

TMZ caught up with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke to them about Diddy owning the team. Kraft was out with his girlfriend and they asked what his thoughts were about Diddy owning the tea. Kraft first spoke about how he liked Diddy.

He said, “I’m a big fan of Diddy.” As for owning the team, he said, “He’s a good businessman. He’s a very good businessman and I have a lot of respect for Diddy.” Kraft never said whether it was a good idea for Diddy, but guess we will never know how he really feels.

