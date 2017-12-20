Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty To Rape And Kidnapping

KYSDC.Com

In 2016, rapper Mystikal was accused of sexual assault. According to Balleralert, he recently pleaded not guilty to the rape charges. The alleged incident happened outside the Shreveport casino. Mystikal, who’s real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler turned himself in after there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He has been held in Caddo Correctional Center since August and is facing first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges. Two other shave been connected with the case and were taken into custody as well. Mystikal’s bond is $3 million and his court date is set for January 18th.

RELATED: Why Has Mystikal Been Indicted On Rape Charges Again? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Has Mystikal Been Indicted On Rape Charges Again? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: