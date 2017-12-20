Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty To Rape And Kidnapping

In 2016, rapper Mystikal was accused of sexual assault. According to Balleralert, he recently pleaded not guilty to the rape charges. The alleged incident happened outside the Shreveport casino. Mystikal, who’s real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler turned himself in after there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He has been held in Caddo Correctional Center since August and is facing first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping charges. Two other shave been connected with the case and were taken into custody as well. Mystikal’s bond is $3 million and his court date is set for January 18th.
RELATED: Why Has Mystikal Been Indicted On Rape Charges Again? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Has Mystikal Been Indicted On Rape Charges Again? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Mystikal, Joey Badass In Fire Freestyle! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Some Type Of Way Episode 8 “The 30 Day Break-Up Rule”
- Bitter Reporter Gives Snow Removal Tutorial For The Not So Bright
- More Life: Have You Seen The UFO Video That Has Everyone Freaking Out?
- Here’s Why One Young Lady’s ‘Very Curry Christmas’ Has Gone Viral