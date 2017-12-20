Every Kid With Talent & A Black Mom Can Relate To This Hilarious Clip

A young woman by the name of Dajia Davis was minding her business, trying to showcase her God-given talent, when her mom walked in and stole the spotlight. Sis, we can’t even be mad, though—mom is poppin’.
30 Of The Most Adorable Hip-Pop Mom Moments For Mother's Day (PHOTOS)
1. Gwyneth Paltrow showers her children with kisses.Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. Blue Ivy shows off her fashion taste with mom Beyonce in tow.Source:Tumblr 2 of 18
3. Kim Kardashian introduces baby North West to Anna Wintour.Source:IG 3 of 18
4. Mariah Carey makes sure her twins Roc and Roe are well taken care of.Source:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Solange shared this eclectic photo of her and son Julez.Source:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Britney Spears flicks it up with sons Jayden and Sean.Source:Facebook 6 of 18
7. Baby Luca feeds mom Hilary Duff.Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Kristin Cavallari enjoys sunset with son Cameron and husband Jay Cutler.Source:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Fergie gets gangsta with son Axl.Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Alessandra Ambrosio poses with her kids and a bear.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Tamar Braxton and Amber Rose are on mommy duty with their adorable sons.Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Jennifer Hudson plants a kiss on son David Jr.Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. Gisele Bundchen plays with son Benjamin.Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Tamera Mowry sneaks a pic of son Aiden as he catches some Z's.Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. Tia Mowry takes an 'usie' with son Cree.Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell are all smiles for the camera.Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17. Heidi Klum hits the beach with her kids.Source:Splash 17 of 18
18. Tia Mowry goes pumpkin picking with adorable son Cree.Source:Wenn 18 of 18
