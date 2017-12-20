Every Kid With Talent & A Black Mom Can Relate To This Hilarious Clip

Global Grind

SIS TRYNA MAKE A SINGING VIDEO AND LOOK AT MY MOMMA🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dTfSdGlZdO — DAJIA DAVIS🎙🎶 (@DajiaxDavis) December 19, 2017

A young woman by the name of Dajia Davis was minding her business, trying to showcase her God-given talent, when her mom walked in and stole the spotlight. Sis, we can’t even be mad, though—mom is poppin’.