RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

Photo by

National
Home > National

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

He was a founding partner of the Loud Speakers Podcast network.

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Sad news to report. Hip-hop historian and the founding partner of the Loud Speakers Podcast network, passed away today. He was only 48 years old.

In October, Reggie Ossé, also known as Combat Jack, revealed he had colon cancer. See below:

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Combat Jack was a pioneer in hip hop. The former music attorney and executive became the Vice President of Audio/Music DVD at MTV Networks and later the managing editor of The Source. In 2006, he wrote the book Bling, about the history of hip-hop and jewelry. In 2013, he founded the Loud Speakers Podcast, which is home to popular podcasts like The Read and his podcast The Combat Jack Show. He is being mourned all over social media:

Combat Jack reportedly had four kids. Our condolences go out to his friends, family and fans.

SEE ALSO:

CNN’s Paris Dennard Called A Sellout On National Television By Another Republican

George Zimmerman Lost What Little Sense He Had By Threatening Jay-Z

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

combat jack

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos