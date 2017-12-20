John Legend To Play Jesus On Live TV

Ten time Grammy winner John Legend has been cast as the lead role of Jesus Christ in NBC’s special event ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!”

The musical will air on Easter Sunday, April 1st in front of a large live audience at the Marcy Armory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. John Legend released this statement below about the gig.

“I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance. We’ve already formed an incredible team, and, as we finish casting, I’m certain we will put together some of the greatest talents around to do this work justice.”

