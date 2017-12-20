Why BBWLA Star Jennifer Williams’ Ex-Boyfriend Filed For A Restraining Order

Jennifer Willams of “Basketball Wives LA” is making headlines after her ex-boyfriend, James “Tim” Norman filed a restraining order against her. According to The Shade Room, Williams was following him around LA to his home. After about two hours of being home he realized his tires were slashed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Norman claims this is not the first time a situation like this has happened between them. He even mentioned that last summer she allegedly got into his car and tried to run him over. Norman also claims Williams has broken into his home and harassed him over text saying he’s, “playing with the wrong one.”

Norman was granted the restraining order against Williams. She must now stay 100 yards away. Williams hasn’t spoke out about the situation yet, but we will keep you posted.

RELATED: Tami Roman Is Reportedly Leaving “Basketball Wives: LA”

RELATED: Evelyn Lozada Goes On Twitter Rant About Jackie Christie After “Basketball Wives” Reunion

RELATED: Evelyn Lozada Was “Very Nervous” To Reunite With Jennifer Williams

The Latest: