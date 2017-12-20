You Won’t Believe What Was Stolen From This Former NBA Player’s Place

Crime took a turn for the weird this week when one former NBA player tweeted about a recent robbery.
Charlie Villanueva, who last played for the Dallas Mavericks, made a post saying his Dallas home was burglarized.
The weird part about everything is the robber decided to take appliances, including his toilet.
Twitter couldn’t help but come with jokes. One user even made a “stolen toilet” account and tweeted at Charlie.
