Donald Trump Jr. Posts ‘Racist’ Obama Cake Instagram Photo

In the latest attack by the Trumps against Obama, Donald Trump Jr. posed with a cookie cake that had a bizarre cartoonish picture of the 44th president on it for an Instagram photo Sunday. Trump’s son, alongside Texas Senator and axed 2016 presidential candidate Ted Cruz, wore a big goofy grin and held the cake in the racially tinged image taken at Dallas restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Trump’s face is also twisted up in disgust in the offensive photo.
“With friends like these…some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for two weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake. And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake?” Trump Jr. captioned the image.
Trump’s Jr. was condemned on social media for “trolling” and the “racist” stunt. The Dallas eatery’s owner is now facing a boycott and apologized for the incident, which he said featured a cake that was not made in his kitchen, the New York Post reported.
With friends like these… some good friends decided that while my birthday is not for 2 weeks that they would get me an early 40th birthday cake. And what birthday is complete without an Obama cake? I figured it was so good that I would have to share it with Ted. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸😂 #tx #texas #birthday #tedcruz #obama #cake
“Both Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Cruz were attending a birthday celebration of one of our regular patrons who rented out our venue for a private event,” Stephan Courseau, owner of Le Bilboquet, wrote on Facebook. “The party was not for either one of them nor was it any kind of partisan rally. Unfortunately, I was not working yesterday and could not intervene in the unfortunate circumstances that unfolded but I believe I owe you an explanation and an apology.”
There is no word on if Trump Jr has issued an apology. This is far from the first time that the younger Trump has stirred the controversy pot. He recently suggested top government authorities are working to “undermine his father,” according to a Politico report.
As Trump Jr. falls into more hot water, people are continuing the clapback on Twitter. Once again, school is in session.
SOURCE: Politico, New York Post
