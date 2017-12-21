Why Cam Newton Doesn’t Want Jerry Richardson To Sell The Carolina Panthers

Owner of the Carolina Panthers, Jerry Richardson announced this weekend that he would be selling his team. Richardson is currently under investigation by the NFL for alleged sexual and racial misconduct. According to New York Post, Cam Newton is now speaking out about Richardson.

Newton said, “Everything that I heard were allegations and nothing was actually proven. It’s another person’s words against another person’s words. Needless to say I still think extremely highly of Mr. Richardson. I don’t know none of the sources names that have come out, so I am reaching to find it. But I take sexual assault extremely seriously — and I don’t want to offend anyone — but having a lot of allegations thrown at a person, I don’t think that is really fair.”

Newton doesn’t want Richardson to sell the team, but it will be happening. He mentioned that in the meeting they had Richardson mentioned that he wasn’t going to change his mind. On social media Diddy has already spoke about possibly buying the team and Newton doesn’t have an issue with that. We will just have to see how this story plays out.

