Chris Brown & Nick Cannon To Collab On New Film

Chris Brown and Nick Cannon are known to be talented entertainers and will be teaming up to work on a new project. According to Vibe, the two will produce a new indie film. The film titled “She Ball” will be directed, produced and written by Cannon.

The film is based around a women’s street basketball team that enlist a player to help save the Inglewood Community Center. So far the two have several real-life WNBA players to work on the film, Evan Ross and Cedric the Entertainer. Fans should be excited that the soundtrack for the film will be produced by Cannon and Birdman.

Cannon said, “I’m very excited for this film. It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be incredible.” The film “She Ball” doesn’t have a release date, but we will keep you posted.

