Chris Brown & Nick Cannon To Collab On New Film

Chris Brownand Nick Cannon are known to be talented entertainers and will be teaming up to work on a new project. According to Vibe, the two will produce a new indie film. The film titled “She Ball” will be directed, produced and written by Cannon.
The film is based around a women’s street basketball team that enlist a player to help save the Inglewood Community Center. So far the two have several real-life WNBAplayers to work on the film, Evan Ross and Cedric the Entertainer. Fans should be excited that the soundtrack for the film will be produced by Cannon and Birdman.
Cannon said, “I’m very excited for this film. It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be incredible.” The film “She Ball” doesn’t have a release date, but we will keep you posted.
1. If you’ve looked Nick Cannon up and down recently (and who hasn’t?) you might have noticed something interesting: the actor/comedian/host/rapper seems to be paying particular attention to his skull and his feet when he puts together his ‘fits. The style is cutting edge at best, confusing at worst, but undeniably bold. Take a look at Nick’s turbans and toes and see if you’re feeling this unconventional look.
2. It works for a night on the town, too.
3. And it seems to go with everything.
4. Pretty sure we’ve seen this look on Yasiin Bey.
5. But the fun doesn’t stop at his forehead. Peep Nick’s fancy feet…
6. So considerate of him to coordinate with the color of the carpet.
7. Nothing jazzes up a classic suit like…
8. …Michael Jackson’s shoes.
9. Denim and diamonds…
10. …isn’t just for country girls anymore.
11. Sometimes you’re feeling kinda low key…
12. …so you just stick with the three-tone pointy loafers.
13. When your suit looks like this…
14. …basic white with an understated steel toe might be best.
15. We imagine this is what the flyest dude in Harlem looked like back in the day.
16. Fur is a great way to take a basic gray coat over the top…
17. You can never have enough gold dust on your shoes.
18. …but Scottie dog socks and three-toned loafers, only if you’re nasty.
