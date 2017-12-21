Music
Home > Music

Baby Hip Hop Heads: This Kid Went Full Ruff Ryder On His Unsuspecting Teacher

Adam's teacher gave him a star—she knows what's up.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

For all my Hip-hop heads 😂

A post shared by Ono (@onomafemi) on

Rihanna

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

43 photos Launch gallery

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Continue reading 60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

60 Of The Hottest Rihanna Photos Ever

Today is Rihanna's birthday and we are celebrating by honoring her in photos. From sexy to iconic, Rih knows how to make love to the camera!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos