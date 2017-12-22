Why Vincent Herbert Took Tamar Braxton’s Phone [VIDEO]

Looks like things are heating up on “Tamar & Vince.” Their divorce seems to really be playing out on the show and Tamar Braxton is revealing some things that are happening. In a recent clip, Tamar is out to lunch with her friend, Tiny to talk about the latest issue with Vincent Herbert.

She shared with Tiny that she wants to move out and things are getting worse at home. Tamar believes that this is a great decision and that this will help their relationship. She even revealed that he took her cell phone and left the house. Tamar said, “We kind of had it out last night because he took my phone and left. That’s kind of a big deal. That’s like a real bully move. Like, what are you doing? I feel like it was disrespectful, it was out of order. It made me feel like you have no respect for me or my things. You know what I’m saying? You gon’ take my phone and leave out the room? Yea, so I got real White girl on him.”

Vince and Tamar have been married for nine years and in October she filed for divorce. In a interview her mother, Evelyn Braxton alleged that Vince even put his hands on Tamar. “Tamar & Vince” airs Thursday on 9/8c on WE tv.

