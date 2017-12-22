Lil’ Mama Shows Off Her Natural Hair [PHOTOS]

Looks like some of our favorite celebrities are showing off their natural hair. According to BET, Lil’Mama posted a picture on Instagram rocking her natural hair. She showed off her curly fro as well as her up do style with a beautiful smile to match.

In the caption she wrote, “NATURAL MANE” Take Care of Whats Real (Note to Self: Enjoy hair extensions color changes and textures while simultaneously prioritizing your natural hair to grow and be great).” Earlier this week we saw Beyoncè, Kelly Rowland as well as Marlo Hampton with all their natural hair out. Go head ladies we are loving these looks!

