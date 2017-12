You may have thought the video would show an entire side chick story line the way the song sings it but nope. None of that. The visual, directed by Solange pretty much leaves off where “Cranes In The Sky” left off.

SZA serves classical dance moves, she’s a trained dancer by the way, and shows off her soft side outside of a skyscraper and inside a parking garage. There’s some deeper meaning here, I’m sure of it.

Press play.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: