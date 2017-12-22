News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Are French Montana and Evelyn Lozada Dating?

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
French Montana Visits Music Choice

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Looks like love might be in the air for French Montana and Evelyn Lozada. According to TMZ, Montana knows how to take care of the ladies. It is reported that Montana had a private chef cook a meal at is L.A. home. It was his first date with Evelyn and he made sure the dinner was accompanied with some CIROC French Vanilla.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Reports say that Lozada met the rapper through a friend. They allegedly have been hanging out for a couple of weeks, but aren’t exclusive. Lozada and her baby dadd, ex-MLB star Carl Crawford broke up a couple months ago, but it looks like she’s ready to start dating again.

RELATED: Ugly Allegations Surface About Evelyn Lozada’s Ex Carl Crawford

RELATED: Da Brat & Gary With Da Tea Defend Evelyn Lozada’s Right To Keep The Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Evelyn Lozada Goes On Twitter Rant About Jackie Christie After “Basketball Wives” Reunion

The Latest:

63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

49 photos Launch gallery

63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

63 Times Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Shaniece Was Flawless (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos