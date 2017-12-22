Are French Montana and Evelyn Lozada Dating?

Looks like love might be in the air for French Montana and Evelyn Lozada. According to TMZ, Montana knows how to take care of the ladies. It is reported that Montana had a private chef cook a meal at is L.A. home. It was his first date with Evelyn and he made sure the dinner was accompanied with some CIROC French Vanilla.

Reports say that Lozada met the rapper through a friend. They allegedly have been hanging out for a couple of weeks, but aren’t exclusive. Lozada and her baby dadd, ex-MLB star Carl Crawford broke up a couple months ago, but it looks like she’s ready to start dating again.

