What “Bye, Felicia” From “Friday” Is Doing Now [PHOTO]

KYSDC.Com
Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party Hosted By Erykah Badu With Chef Bryant Terry

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

We can never forget the saying, “Bye Felicia” from the hit movie “Friday.” Angela Means played the iconic role of “Felicia” and since then has continued to be successful. Means raised her famous quarterback son from the Detroit Lions, Brad Kaaya and opened up her own business.

#jackfruitcafe #bradleysmomma

A post shared by Angela Means Ⓥ (@angelamonicameans) on

 

According to Essence, Means opened a vegan café and business is booming. Her business Jackfruit Café teamed up with King’s Donuts and helps operate their kitchen. Means said, “All I can say is that the spirit led me. And now I have a vegan cafe in the ’hood.”

Means grew up as a vegetarian and over time turned vegan. She loves cooking, but never thought about opening up her own restaurant. Means worked as a personal chef for a little bit and then launched her own line of plant-based products. She handles everything by herself and said, “I leave here and I can’t wait to get back. I love what I’m doing.”

