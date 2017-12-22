Dad Gets Custody Of Son For Christmas While Mother Face Charges Of Medical Child Abuse

Ryan Crawford is going to have an amazing Christmas after gaining temporary managing conservatorship of his 8-year-old-son. According to The Root, Crawford’s son was a healthy child and his mother made him undergo multiple surgeries including 13 major ones. His mother, Kaylene Bowen, lied about her sons health issues and now is facing multiple charges.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The grandmother, Nelly Crawford said, “God answers prayers. We’ve been praying for eight years. We’re so happy. This is a day we’ll never forget and celebrate. Y’all rest assured, he’s going to be well taken care of because he is loved.” Ryan for quite some time suspected something wasn’t right and filed a report with Texas Child Protective Services.

Bowen is facing charges of injury to a child with serious bodily injury. She has lost custody of her three children and isn’t allowed to contact her minor children. Over time Crawford had so much support his workplace even started a GoFundMe to help him with his legal fees. We hope Ryan Crawford and his son have a great holiday!

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Awarded Primary Custody Of Their Son

RELATED: Elated Tyrese Comments On Child Custody Ruling

RELATED: Family Of Black Man Who Died In Police Custody Sues For Millions

The Latest: