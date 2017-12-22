Judge Rules In Trump’s Favor Again Because, Well, Privilege

Fresh off the first major legislative win during his first year in office, Donald Trump received more good news on Thursday that is sure to keep his family’s pocket lined for years to come because Congress refuses to act.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit charging that because Trump properties rent out hotel rooms and meeting spaces to other governments, the president was violating a constitutional provision, the emoluments clause, that bans the acceptance of gifts from foreign powers, The Washington Post reported.

Judge George B. Daniels of the Southern District of New York, who was appointed in 2000 by Bill Clinton (yes, you read that correctly), ruled that the government watchdog group that filed the suit, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, lacked standing to bring the case. He essentially ruled that it’s up to Congress to prevent the president from being a bad actor. Right, like that’s going to happen.

So, we’re just going to say the ruling was handed down because, ahem, privilege. As we have been saying since Trump took office in January, “Boy, if he had been Black,” he would have been gone. Already, right?

The watchdog group released a statement vowing to appeal the decision.

“[W]hile today’s ruling is a setback, we will not walk away from this serious and ongoing constitutional violation. The Constitution is explicit on these issues, and the president is clearly in violation.”

But don’t look for justice involving this case unless Congress wakes up from its slumber and does something about it.

A judge rules the Emoluments Clause is worthless unless Congress wants to enforce it. (It doesn't.) https://t.co/iTIa2uE0p4 pic.twitter.com/9c3zjrNHC2 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 22, 2017

