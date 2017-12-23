Khia Claps Back At Reginae Carter After Defending Her Mother Toya Wright [VIDEO]

Last week during rapper Khia’s controversial podcast she talked about Toya Wright. Khia went off about her being pregnant by a man no one knows and even had the nerve to talk about her marriage to Memphitz. According to When Rap Was Real, Wright’s daughter, Reginae Carter decided to defend her mother.
Reginae dissed Khia and talked about her career and thinks that she should go make a hit instead of talking about her mother. Khia responded back at Reginae and expressed exactly how she felt. In the video she mentioned that she needs to respect her elders and how her family hasn’t taught her manors. Regina nor Toya has responded back, but this is getting ugly.
