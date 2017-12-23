Is Kendrick Lamar Going To Be A Father? [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar took the world by storm with his fourth studio album “DAMN.” Lamar received two Grammy nominations and just released a video for “LOVE.” According to BET, the video has some hidden messages and even a baby bump that has fans thinking he might be a dad a soon.
The video for “LOVE” features different women dancing near Lamar wearing a sheer outfit. There are also shots of a woman walking along the beach as well as at the end Lamar arriving to his ladies house. The lyrics go so well to this visual beauty and fans are really loving it.
Earlier this year there were rumors that Lamar and his fiancée, Whitney Alford were expecting, but it was never confirmed. The baby bump in this video though is leaving everyone on edge. Whether he’s about to be a father or not, we are loving this video Kendrick!
