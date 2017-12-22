Professor Griff Calls Russell Simmons A “Coward”

During and interview with Professor Griff on the Murder Master Music Show he didn’t hold back his feelings about Russell Simmons. Griff spoke about how he always thought bad things of Simmons. He also called him a coward for touching on little boys and girls.
Griff said, “He’s never been s***. If he did that to my daughter we wouldn’t even be on the phone right now.” In several of his books in the past Griff even exposed that a lot of people have been sexually assaulting people for quite some time. He said, “ I don’t put nothing past them,” and also believes they aren’t innocent because they aren’t doing enough to say different.
