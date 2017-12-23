Tarana Burke, #MeToo Creator To Kick Off New Year’s Ever Countdown

2018 is just around the corner and so many people will gather in Times Square to see the ball drop. According to The Root, the creator of #MeToo, Tarana Burke will push the Waterford crystal button. This will allow the ball to drop and officially lead us into 2018.

Welp! Looks like the cat is out of the bag. Yours truly will be pressing the Waterford crystal button to release the ball drop in Times Square on NYE. We are setting intentions for the new year. #metoo2018 pic.twitter.com/iYGfyvnvqJ — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) December 18, 2017

Burke made a special announcement on Twitter and said, “Welp! Looks like the cat is out of the bag. Yours truly will be pressing the Waterford crystal button to release the ball drop in Times Square on NYE. We are setting intentions for the new year. #metoo2018.” The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment even talked about how they are excited to have her.

Burke created #MeToo over 10 years ago and is a social activist as well as co-founder of Just Be Inc. She has been working with victims of sexual assault and trying her best to make changes. The president of the Times Square Alliance, Tim Tompkins said, “New Year’s is a time when we look at the most significant cultural and political moments of the last year, when we look for inspiration by honoring and giving a global platform to those who have made a difference. Tarana Burke’s courage and foresight have changed the world this year, and, we hope, forever.”

