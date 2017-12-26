News & Gossip
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families

Kandi Burruss’s foundation Kandi Cares brought Christmas to six families this year. The RHOA star and her hubby Todd Tucker gave out over 300 gifts of clothing, shoes, Xbox’s, new beds, tablets, laptops and toys. Kandi even showed up to one family’s home, in-person, to see the smiles on their faces when they received their gifts.

Yesterday my foundation @KandiCares made Christmas Miracles come to life with our first ever Ultimate Christmas Wish. Originally we were only going to select one family but we were so torn between all the nominations that we selected six. Families were surprised as my team of Kandi Cares Elves delivered over 300 gifts of Clothing, Shoes, Xbox's, New Beds, Tablets, Laptops and of course lots of Toys to families that would have otherwise not had a Christmas this year. There's no better feeling than being able to give back and to see the smiles on the kid's faces I will cherish this day forever. Special thanks to all of our amazing volunteers who sorted, wrapped, labeled and delivered every item to our families. Thanks to Affordable Furniture & Appliance @atlgathers @myfairsweets @luxuriouscredit @thefauxpro for joining us as sponsors. Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! See the full video on YouTube! Go to KandiCares.org for more info about my foundation.

Rapper T.I. was also in the giving mood and made an impromptu stop at a local Target, where he bought all the single mother’s gifts for their loved ones.

Tis’ the season for giving.

