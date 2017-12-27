Floyd Mayweather Challenges Kobe Bryant In A Basketball Game

Floyd Mayweather is known for being an undefeated champ in boxing, but we didn’t know he had basketball skills too. According to The Source, Mayweather went on social media to challenge Kobe Bryant in a basketball game. Bryant posted a picture of him doing voices for his project “Dear Basketball” and Mayweather commented underneath.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Mayweather wrote, “@kobebryant I’m ready to play you one on one for $1,000,000.” Bryant has yet to respond, but what would make Mayweather challenge him? We will keep you posted on this story.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant Says He Would Kneel If He Were Still In The NBA
RELATED: Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From Taking Finals
RELATED: Kobe & Vanessa Bryant’s Beautiful Baby Girl [PHOTO]
The Latest:
- Dj Sixth Sense Does The #ForThe Challenge 12-28-17
- Dj Sixth Sense’s New Mixes [Audio] 12-28-17
- Barack Obama Scores “Most Admired Man” Title For The 10th Time In A Row
- #ICYMI Here’s What Happened At The 1st Annual KYS Angels Christmas Party