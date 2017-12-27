News & Gossip
Are The Bronx Babes Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B Teaming Up For A Song? [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
People's Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

DJ Khaled loves being on social media, between Instagram and Snapchat he captures everything for fans to see. According to Complex, DJ Khaled has been working with Jennifer Lopez on some new music. There is even a trailer of J Lo coming out the car, walking into the studio and spending some time with Khaled as well as her boo, Alex Rodriguez.

 

Khaled said in the caption, “WHEN J LO PULLS UP TO WE THE BEST STUDIO! Icon moment alert! Icon announcement alert. Icon visual alert. Icon everything ALERT!!! @jlo got New music coming . Be Paitient!!! Patience is a gift and a talent. SOON COME 🎶 #JLO FEAT ?? PROD BY ??? #WeTheBestFilms 🎥 @ivanberrios.” In the video you can even hear some secrets revealed about who she might work with.

J Lo just might be teaming up with Cardi B, which is a Bronx native just like Lopez. Khaled mentioned it and Rodriguez even captured it on social media. We can’t wait for this Cardi and J Lo collaboration.

