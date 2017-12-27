James Harden Visits Meek Mill In Prison

Since Meek Mill has been in jail many people have gone to visit him. According to TMZ, NBA player, James Harden visited him in prison. Harden said that, “his spirit is high.” Mill is currently at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, PA.

Harden also said, “Got a chance to see my bro Meek Mill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out by February. Told me to tell y’all when he get out he got some (fire) for y’all.” He also wore some “Free Meek” sneakers. Recently reports came out the Mill would be released soon, but we aren’t sure when that is.

