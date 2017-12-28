Jhene Aiko Donates $15K, Launches Her WAYS Foundation

Jhene Aiko is giving back BIG this holiday season and plans to continue to do so through her new WAYS Foundation. The “While We’re Young” singer announced her new foundation on Christmas Eve, in honor of her late brother, Miyagi– who passed away from cancer at an early age.

Five-year-old Lilly Olive of Eagle Rock, Ca. was first to receive a surprise holiday gift

Aiko visited the young girl at her home and surprised her with a $15,000 check to help with medical bills.

“This Christmas, I decided to gift my family with the ‘WAYS Foundation,’ something my family and I have had in the works since the passing of my brother,” Aiko tells Billboard. “I decided to make a donation on my family’s behalf in which we plan to continue to help people and families affected by cancer.”

