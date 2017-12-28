Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Is Upset Over Prince Harry’s “Family She Never Had” Comments

Prince Harry made some comments following a Royal Christmas celebration that has everybody talking, but unfortunately for the newly engaged Harry, not in a good way. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, Harry had good intentions when talking about his fiancee Meghan Markle‘s first holiday celebration as an official part of the family. He said, “there’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time… [Meghan’s] getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

That comment at the end about the “family I suppose that she’s never had” is what got people fired up, especially an actual member of Meghan’s family, her half-sister Samantha Markle. She completely contradicts the comments made by Harry and explained that all of this is outlined in her book. Samantha insisted that following her parent’s divorce, the family was extremely supportive and their household was a normal and fun one.

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Though Harry’s comment probably wasn’t made in bad taste, it definitely seems to have rubbed Meghan’s actual family the wrong way. There’s no telling whether or not Markle herself told her soon-to-be-husband that she was getting the “family she’s never had” or if it was something he observed and thought himself, but either way, people really don’t think it’s his place.

This Royal engagement is definitely filled with a lot more drama than Prince Harry’s brother, and it’s only been a month.

