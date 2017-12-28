“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way More Extravagant Than How Us Regular Folk Eat Tacos

Taco Tuesdays are known among every taco-loving American–and probably fans of the Mexican food worldwide–as the best, and at most establishments, cheapest day to eat tacos. Last night, Kim Kardashian posted snapchats at Jennifer Lopez‘s crib, and apparently, their designated day for feasting on tacos is Wednesday. Besides the day of the week being interesting to onlookers, the attire worn by the entire party clan–which also included Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Leah Remini–was what really caught the attention of most.

While a lot of us common folk enjoy munching on some filled-tortilla goodness in our baggiest sweatpants or something casual like a pair of jeans, it shouldn’t really be that surprising that J. Lo and Kim K eat their tacos in fur, sequins, and a fully glammed out face of make-up.

There’s no telling whether or not this whole “Taco Wednesdays” thing is an actual tradition between this high profile group of girls, or if this was just a one off party, but either way, it looks like a whole lot of fun. If you’re looking to step up your game for the next time you invite some friends over, a super extravagant taco night with you best girlfriends just might be the answer.

