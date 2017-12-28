Creatures of Comfort - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Solange Reveals Autonomic Disorder

Solange was forced to cancel her NYE performance at the inaugural AfroPunk Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. The ‘Cranes In The Sky’ songstress opened up about her latest diagnosis.

“I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you…….but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance…..as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways,””

Sending prayers your way Solange!

