Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest To The Realest

2017 definitely wasn’t light on the visuals for music. Everyone from Kendrick Lamar to 21 Savage had extravagant videos to get us hype for their tracks.

But along with the flashy looks came interesting stories that hit at the heart. Folks like Jay-Z and SZA brought the real when it came to their videos, and some pretty intense subjects were explored.

Swipe through to find out what five music videos were the hottest of the year, and what five were the realest.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: