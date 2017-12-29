What Keyshia Ka’oir Is Putting On Her Birthday List

Christmas just passed, but Keyshia Ka’oir’s birthday is coming up soon. After the lavish wedding for “The Mane Event”, Ka’oir has another gift she is requesting from Gucci Mane. According to BET, Gucci is going to have to put in some work to give her this gift in the next couple of days.

What y'all think I should get babe her birthday in 10 days?🤷🏿‍♂️@KeyshiaKaoir — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 27, 2017

I want a Lil boy🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/915kgHbcrr — Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@KeyshiaKaoir) December 27, 2017

Gucci went on Twitter and said, “What y’all think I should get babe her birthday in 10 days?@KeyshiaKaoir” Ka’oir quickly responded with, “I want a lil boy.” The couple both have kids from past relationships, but would like to have kids together now. Guess we will have to wait and see if Ka’oir gets the gift she wants.

