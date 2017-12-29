Cardi B Dropped This Beyonce Line After Offset Was Caught Cheating

It looks like the rumors are true. There’s trouble in paradise for everyone’s favorite hip-hop couple after video of Offset allegedly cheating was leaked online. Watch it, here.

While the video appeared to be old, Cardi made sure to drop a Beyonce line on Offset in case he ever thought about being unfaithful again. “You do that sh*t again, you gon’ lose your wife,” she revealed she told the Migos member.

In case you missed it, Cardi and Offset humped the rumors away on Instagram Live when the couple appeared to be having sex on the social network. Cardi denied actually having intercourse on live, but the footage seems to tell another tale.

If anybody watch the live from last night they can see from beginning to end that i was talking then this guy came behind me and started fake dry humping me “Jesus Christ we Both had pants on !!🙄 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 27, 2017

Hopefully Cardi Set makes it to the wedding. We’re waiting on that BET special.

