How Many People Watched Will Smith’s Netflix Film “Bright”?

Netflix has had amazing shows and movies premiere and recently just attracted more audience members for “Bright.” The movie features Will Smith as a police officer and is a David Ayer fantasy drama. Nielsen Media states that it had an amazing opening weekend.

Over the first three days over 11 million viewers watched the movie. “Bright” is attracting a young male audience. On Rotten Tomatoes the film received 29 out of 100. Writer for The Hollywood Reporter, John DeFore called the film “embarrassing.”

While some didn’t love the film a lot of people sat down to watch it. “Bright” fell a little short compared to the hit show “Stranger Things,” which received over 15 million viewers. We will just have to wait and see what “Bright” continues to do on Netflix.

