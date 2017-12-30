News & Gossip
Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: “The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It Tonight”

Vince Herbert is reportedly expecting a baby with a mystery woman amid divorce proceedings from Tamar Braxton.

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

R&B songstress Tamar Braxton just revealed another layer of her already messy split from estranged husband Vince Herbert.

Tamar took to Instagram to expose Vince for allegedly fathering a child with another woman.

“Vince Herbert is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight!!” she wrote.

“That stupid broke ass whore should check public records on Christmas before she goes through with it!” the ‘Love & War’ crooner continued.

Yikes this tea hunty! #TamarBraxton #VincentHerbert

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

In October, Tamar officially filed for divorce from her music producer hubby after nine years of marriage amid cheating and domestic abuse allegations.

After news broke of the pair’s separation, the matriarch of the Braxton clan told reporters that she feared Vince might kill Tamar.

The pair share one son together, Logan, who is four years old.

