How A Pretty Ricky Member Went From Going Broke To Making Millions

R&B group Pretty Ricky had a lot of success in the past, but some members ended up broke after touring and album sales. According to Rolling Out, Spectacular Blue Smith went broke after the group broke up. Smith had to move in with family because he got kicked out of his home.

Instead of being miserable, Smith discovered a way to make money off of social media. He learned how to monetize off of his pages and it gave him success. He went from making $15,000 per post to earning $100,000 in six months. Smith went on to owning his own place and begin his business, Adwizar.

Smith then taught his other friends Soulja Boy and Sean Kingston how to make money off their pages as well. He gave $20,000 for the right to manage their accounts. Adwizar currently has 240 million followers and has generated $2 million.

