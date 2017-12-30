How A California Couple Almost Got Away With Selling Drugs

People are coming up with really creative ways to make extra money. One couple took selling drugs to another level. According to The Source, a California couple used their drone to transport drugs to nearby customers.

Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll were arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances, conspiracy to commit a crime as well as child endangerment. Police were investigating and found small packages being carried over by using the drone. It was going back and fourth and giving it to customers in a parking lot. Customers would then throw the money on their yard.

Their home was raided on Dec. 21st and police found hypodermic syringes, methamphetamines and other drugs. A “vape pen” was also found in their 9-year-old-daughters room. Carroll pleaded not guilty and will be arraigned.

