Why We Want To Spend Christmas With Will Smith Next Year [VIDEO]

This year The Smiths went on a sleigh ride because Jada Pinkett-Smith wanted to. Will Smith had to wear this Christmas sweater and he wasn’t happy about it, but anything to please his lovely wife. Every moment was captured on film and has gone viral since it was posted.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith was also there to take part in the sleigh ride. Everything was good until Jada wanted to sing “12 Days Of Christmas.” No one knew the words and began making up their own. Will even said, “Twelve twins twerking.” They looked like they had a great time and maybe we will get an invite for a sleigh ride with them next year.

