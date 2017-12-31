Alabama Family Blocked From Seeing Video Of Vicious Police Beating Of Teen

Pike County Alabama District Attorney Tom Anderson confirmed that police body camera video exists of the Troy Police Department’s arrest of 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson, the Troy Messenger reported. But the family is not allowed to view the footage and will have to wait for the answers they seek.

RELATED: Graphic: Alabama Teenager Brutally Beaten By Police Officers And The Family Is Demanding Answers

“I know there is some body cam video and audio as well. I only know of one officer that was directly involved that did not have body cam video,” Anderson said, adding that he has not spoken since Christmas with the officers involved in the Dec. 23 incident and awaits a report from state investigators. He declined to comment on what the video shows.

After beating Ulysses Wilkerson within an inch of his life for walking while black. Bama cops handcuffed him to hospital bed. He wasn't charged with any crime besides being black around racist crooked cops https://t.co/M03namIlwi pic.twitter.com/DgSWOOHH6Z — Robert Littal (@BSO) December 29, 2017

Police officers arrested the unarmed teen and hours later he ended up at University of Alabama Medical Center with severe injuries. His mother, Angela Williams, posted images to Facebook of her son handcuffed to a hospital bed with his face battered. The family said Wilkerson fled from the police after they startled him. Officers caught him and beat him while in handcuffs, she said. The police have a different version of the incident. They claimed that he resisted arrest and reached into his waistband during the encounter. He was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

Rally going on now in Troy for Ulysses Wilkerson. People calling for justice as police investigate arrest where teen was injured. pic.twitter.com/Ycvogc7Pg8 — Randi Hildreth (@randih_wsfa) December 30, 2017

Meanwhile, supporters are rallying around the family. News that police body cam video exists raised hope for justice, but many are wondering how long it will take until the video is released to the family. A long delay will only increase suspicions. Gerald Jackson of We Want Justice said in a social media post on Thursday that he spoke with Anderson. In their conversation, Anderson said he did not share any information with Jackson about the content of the footage. At the same time, uncertainty continues about whether the police dropped the charges against the teenager. The district attorney did not confirm if Wilkerson still faces the misdemeanors.

SOURCE: Troy Messenger

SEE ALSO:

Report: Omarsoa Is Struggling To Land A Book Deal

New Indiana Bill Forces The NFL To Refund Fans If A Player Kneels During The National Anthem