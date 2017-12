So back n September…Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi!

Clearly the couple was willing to get past it since they got engaged the next month! But it seems that Bartier Cardi is not gonna let her man just cheat on her! Cardi was on stage and said…I let a n*gga know though, you do that sh*t again, you gon’ lose your wife.

