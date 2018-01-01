Entertainment
LOL: When OD Spirituality Is Your New Year Resolution

Someone grab the sage.

Global Grind
yoga meditating man with big afro hair

Source: pidjoe / Getty

Spirituality can be great if you’re trying to start the year right. But there’s definitely such a thing as going overboard. Comedian Tyrhee Spivey captures the feeling perfectly in the hilarious clip below. Check it out!

