GET THE LOOK: Draya’s Midi Metallic Dress Can Be Yours For Less Than $150

Draya Michele was feeling a 70’s vibe on the first day of 2018. The Mint Swim creator posted a photo on her Instagram looking fabulous in a copper metallic dress, fur coat, and oversized aviators. We love the way she mixed metallics!

70s Love Groove A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:27am PST

The dress is a collaboration between NBD x REVOLVE. The Kai Midi dress goes from XS to XL and will run you $148.00. This copper metallic dress has a thigh-high front split detail making it a perfect dinner date dress. The dress is metallic stretch fabric and has a low back. Draya paired the look by mixing metallics with these 2013 Charlotte Olympia shoes (get a similar pair for $388.00, here). If you don’t want to spend Charlotte Olympia prices, you can get a similar look with these $79.00 Chinese Laundry Alyssa shoes.

We want to see your mixed metallic looks! Tag us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter and show us your style.

