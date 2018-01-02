Tamar Braxton Brought In 2018 With Vincent After All The New Years Day Drama?!

We all know how messy divorces but this one between Tamar and Vincent Herbert III is just getting confused.

Tamar announced New Years Eve day that her soon to be ex-husband was expecting a baby and that he was jailed on Christmas Day!

We’ve learned he was arrested Christmas day for spousal assault. He was released on $20,000 bail. It’s unclear what he did to allegedly assault Tamar.

What’s interesting is that she’s now deleted the post:

So the TEA IS; she still brung in the new year with him even after everything she accused him just earlier that day? There are videos floating around social media showing the two together.

She released a statement to TMZ defending Vincent after all the NYE drama.

“There was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser that Vince is not.Co-parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task,” she says. “While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated. “I’m deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we remember Christmas 2017, but, my motto is and maintains to be ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ and nobody will stop my joy and blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!”

