Mike Epps Granddaughter Receives More Laughs Than Him! [VIDEO]

They say sometimes show business runs in the family. According to Essence, it looks like Mike Epps granddaughter gets some of her comedy talents from him. Skylar, his granddaughter came on stage with him and made the crowd laugh and clap.

Epps was performing at the Atlanta Comedy Theater and she told a knock-knock joke. It was recorded on Instagram and Epps said, “Promised my grand baby she could go up and do some time on stage. How TF she get more laughs than me and do u know she had the nerve to ask how much she get paid #youdid2seconds #startinoffyoung”

My granddaughter getting ready for the stage!!😂😂😂 A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

The video has gotten over 220,000 views. He posted another one of just the two of them sharing some laughs together as well. We are happy that grandpa taught her well.

