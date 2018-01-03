Does Donald Trump’s Nuclear Button Tweet Violate The Twitter Rules? [Poll]

Donald Trump starts of 2018 with a tweet storm heard round the world as he brags about the size of his Nuclear Button, taunting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The tweet set twitter off and had a lot of users questioning whether the tweet violates their Terms of Service, specifically The Twitter Rules, that every user agrees with before using the platform.

(If you’ve never skimmed through the twitter rules you should. > The Twitter Rules )

The question is could this tweet violate the terms? A part of twitter’s policy stats:

Violence and physical harm

Violence: You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people. This includes, but is not limited to, threatening or promoting terrorism. You also may not affiliate with organizations that — whether by their own statements or activity both on and off the platform — use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes. We will begin enforcing this rule around affiliation with such organizations on December 18, 2017.”

Only twitter can really say if the tweet violates their rules, but going forward it could play a rule in how the President uses the platform. But it would be pretty interesting to see Trump in twitter jail.

