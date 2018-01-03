Little Boy Gets Pulpit And Starts Preaching [VIDEO]

You can praise God anywhere and everywhere. In this video posted by Michelle Hughes-Ward a little boy is talking about God with a pulpit that has his initials A.S.W. on it. The boy asked, “Why did you come to church today,” as his family claps and responds to him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the video he talks about giving God all the power and glory and praising his name. The video has gotten over a million views and is going viral. God bless this young man.

RELATED: Pastor That Passed Away From ALS Found Strength To Still Preach The Word Of God

RELATED: “A Preachers Wife” Is Heading To Broadway

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Wants Churches To Preach About The “Fear Of God”

The Latest: